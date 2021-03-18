Norfolk State wins 54-53 against Appalachian State in NCAA Tournament

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 18: Nyzaiah Chambers #1 and Kashaun Hicks #2 of the Norfolk State Spartans react following the victory against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in a First Four game during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 18, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Devante Carter made two free throws with 8.6 seconds remaining, and Norfolk State held on to beat Appalachian State 54-53 in the First Four after blowing an 18-point second-half lead.

The Spartans completed a sweep on the first day of NCAA Tournament play by historically Black colleges and universities, joining Texas Southern, which beat Mount St. Mary’s earlier Thursday.

Norfolk State advanced to face top overall seed Gonzaga on Saturday. Jalen Hawkins scored 20 of his 24 points before halftime for the Spartans, who earned their first tournament win since upsetting No. 2 seed Missouri in 2012. Justin Forrest had 18 points for App State.

NORFOLK STATE SURVIVES!



The Spartans hang on vs. App State 54-53 to lock in their first #MarchMadness W since @Kyle_OQuinn helped take down Missouri in 2012! #FirstFour pic.twitter.com/Upi9CyuEhy — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2021

Norfolk State has squandered its 19 point lead. App State goes on a big run and leads the Spartans 46-45 with 7:08 to go. Plenty of time for NSU but momentum clearly on App State's side. @WAVY_News (photo courtesy: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/sQ285HDqGY — Brian Parsons (@bpar73) March 19, 2021

NSU watch party and game tickets

Norfolk State University will again host a watch party for the upcoming game against Gonzaga.

The watch party will be held at Echols Hall. It’s open to NSU students, faculty and staff with their campus ID, but attendance is limited to 250 people. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

Students, faculty and staff with valid NSU ID interest in attending may pick up a ticket from the NSU Ticket Center between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and must be claimed Friday.

There will be a small number of watch party tickets for alumni, which can be picked up from the Melvin and Patricia Stith Alumni House at 2426 Corprew Avenue starting at 11 a.m. on Friday. Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans will have the opportunity to win prizes and receive promotional giveaway at the watch party. Refreshments will be provided by Thompson Hospitality.

NSU Ticket Center will also have tickets available for purchase for the first-round game with Gonzaga.

Tickets are on sale beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday online at NSUSpartansTickets.com. Tickets must be purchased in units of two. Those who buy will receive a mobile ticket for the game. The deadline to purchase tickets is 5 p.m. Friday.

Stay with the WAVY Sportswrap for more on the game.