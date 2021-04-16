Norfolk State men’s basketball coach Robert Jones signs 5-year extension

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State men’s hoops head coach Robert Jones is sticking with the Spartans for the long haul after taking NSU to their second NCAA Tournament in school history this year.

Jones, who just completed his eighth season as head coach of the Spartans, had two years left on his contract but inked a five-year extension that will keep him in Norfolk through the 2027-2028 season, NSU announced Friday.

“We are elated to announce this well-earned contract extension for Coach Jones,” Webb said. “Coach Jones and his staff have developed a winning program that has become a model of excellence among MEAC and mid-major universities. In addition to our many on-court successes, Coach Jones has also helped create a program the Spartan community can be proud of off the court, as well. We are excited about the future of Spartan Basketball under his leadership.”

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 @NSUCoachJones has signed a 5️⃣-year contract extension to stay at the helm of @NSU_BBALL through 2027-28



Full Story ⤵️ https://t.co/Qv0iEcSR2L — NSU Athletics (@NSUSpartans) April 16, 2021

Jones led NSU to the NCAA Tournament after winning the 2021 MEAC Championship, where the Spartans downed fellow 16 seed Appalachian State before falling to tournament runner-up Gonzaga in the next round.

Jones was selected as this year’s HBCU Co-Coach of the Year by HBCU All-Stars LLC and CBS Sports, and was also a finalist for the Ben Jobe (top minority coach), Skip Prosser Man of the Year (success/integrity on and off the court), and Hugh Durham (top mid-major coach) awards.

“I would like to thank my student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff for making our success possible,” Jones added. “I also would like to thank NSU President Dr. Javaune Gaston-Adams, Director of Athletics Melody Webb and the NSU Board of Visitors for their continued leadership and trust in my ability to guide Norfolk State Basketball to even higher levels. I am excited about the future and cannot wait to start working on next season. Behold! The Green and Gold!”

Jones is now 142-119 overall and 92-32 in MEAC play as head coach of the Spartans. He’s been with the program for 14 years in total and is a graduate of the State University of New York at New Paltz.