NORFOLK (WAVY) – Joe Bryant lead Norfolk State in scoring with 18 points Tuesday night in a 79-56 win against Bridgewater, as the Spartans tipped off the 2021-2022 season at Joe Echols Hall. He was one of three Spartans in double figures.

Kris Bankston had 15 points and Christian Ings had 14.

Prior to the game, the Spartans 2020-2021 MEAC Tournament championship team was honored with a ring ceremony and banner reveal.