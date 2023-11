NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Norfolk State men defeated Penn State Wilkes-Barre 100-52 on Monday night to open its season. Jamarii Thomas lead the game in scoring with 20 points.

The NSU women were on the road in Williamsburg and defeated William & Mary 66-64. Kierra Wheeler had 17 points, including the basketball that gave the Spartans a four point lead with under 30 seconds left in the game.

Highlights are in the video above.