NORFOLK, Va. (NSU Athletics) – The Norfolk State football team dropped its homecoming game 32-28 to Morgan State at William “Dick” Price Stadium on Saturday, after the Bears scored a go-ahead touchdown with 35 seconds remaining.

NSU running back Kevon King accounted for three touchdowns on Saturday, rushing for two and receiving for one. He became the first Spartan to rush for and catch a touchdown in the same game since J.J. Davis achieved the feat, also against Morgan State, on Oct. 30, 2021.

Now in a Bears uniform, Davis rushed for 113 yards to lead MSU on Saturday, averaging 8.7 yards per carry. Otto Kuhns posted 175 yards through the air for the Spartans, throwing one touchdown, while quarterback Cameron Sapp also logged a passing touchdown.

The Spartans (2-6, 0-2 MEAC) lost a game by seven points or less for the fifth time this season, while the Bears (2-5, 1-1) picked up their second road victory of the year.

After Morgan State’s Beckett Leary missed a 46-yard field goal on the game’s opening possession, the junior kicker converted from 31 yards a few minutes later for the first points of the afternoon.

Norfolk State responded quickly, as Kuhns found Tremayne Talbert to get the chains moving, before RJ Baker took a short pass 38 yards to the house. The freshman wideout’s second touchdown of the season put NSU ahead 7-3.

Morgan State answered with a touchdown, scored by Myles Miree after a strong kick return gave the Bears optimal field position.

The Spartans responded in stride once again, putting together a 14-play 88 yard touchdown drive. Mohamed Nyanamukenga got the Spartans going with several strong rushes, before King found the end zone from eight yards out.

Norfolk State went into the half with a 14-10 advantage, increasing that lead with a touchdown score on the team’s opening drive of the third quarter. After Nyanamukenga exploded for a 35-yard rush, Sapp fooled the defense with a crafty pass that resulted in King’s second touchdown of the day.

The Spartans continued to battle on both ends of the field. Morgan State looked to chip away at NSU’s lead with a 28-yard kick attempt, only for Ricky Harleston to make a diving rejection. He became the first Norfolk State player to block a field goal since Hadji Gaylard on Oct. 29, 2016, also against Morgan State.

King made his way into the end zone once more early in the fourth quarter, punching the ball in on a goal-line push. The score increased Norfolk State’s lead to 18.

Morgan State wasted no time getting back in the game, returning the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and completing the two-point conversion. The Spartans went three-and-out on the next possession, but an R.J. Cole’s strip sack regained possession for NSU.

With the Spartans facing third and seven at the Morgan State 33-yard line, Bears linebacker Erick Hunter intercepted Kuhns’ pass, returning the pick 60-yards for a touchdown. The score cut Norfolk State’s lead to three.

After forcing a Spartan punt, Morgan State moved down the field with several quick passes and powerful rushes. Tahj Smith found open field on third down in the red zone, scoring what would be the game winning touchdown for the Bears.