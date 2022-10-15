NORFOLK, Va. (NSU Athletics) – C.J. Henry threw three touchdown passes, two to Jerrish Halsey, as Delaware State earned a 28-7 win over Norfolk State before 22,478 homecoming fans on Saturday at Dick Price Stadium.

The Hornets (4-2, 1-0 MEAC) displayed a balanced attack, rushing for 204 yards and passing for 194. Otto Kuhns passed for 258 yards for the Spartans (1-6, 1-1 MEAC), his second straight game over the 250-yard mark.

DSU wasted little time taking the lead. The Hornets took the opening kickoff and scored three plays later on a 41-yard TD pass from Henry to Halsey for the game’s first points just 1:09 into the game.

The score stayed that way until the second quarter. The Spartans turned back one DSU scoring opportunity when safety R.J. Coles sacked Henry on 4th-and-1 from the Spartan 3 midway into the period.

But after forcing NSU to punt, the Hornets drove 51 yards in four plays to double their margin. Henry’s pass down the middle of the field deflected off one Hornet receiver into the hands of NyGhee Lolley, resulting in a 29-yard TD pass with 3:26 left before halftime.

After the Hornets forced NSU to punt on the first drive of the third quarter, Henry led the Hornets on a five-play, 55-yard scoring march. He capped it by finding Halsey for a 22-yard TD pass for their second scoring hookup of the day, giving DSU a 21-0 lead with 10:18 left in the third quarter.

Marquis Gillis punctuated DSU’s first possession of the fourth quarter with a 23-yard TD run, extending the Hornet lead to 28-0.

The Spartans prevented a shutout by answering DSU’s TD drive with one of their own. Kuhns engineered a 75-yard, three-play march, capping it with a 42-yard TD pass to Chris Butler with 11:19 remaining in the game. The score was the first of Butler’s collegiate career.

Kuhns completed passes to eight different receivers. Tremayne Talbert led the way with six receptions, tying a career high, for 71 yards. Butler added 71 yards on his three catches. Kuhns also rushed for 45 yards.

Gillis ran 16 times for 123 yards for the Hornets. Halsey made three catches for 77 yards.

NSU is off next week before returning to action against Howard at 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Dick Price Stadium.