NORFOLK (WAVY) – Norfolk State University will host the Hampton University Pirates this weekend at the William Dick Price Football Stadium.

The notorious rivalry between the two teams was put on hold after Hampton sealed a 16-14 win at Armstrong stadium in 2017. After a four year hiatus, Norfolk state traveled back to Hampton’s campus for the return of the Battle of the Bay. Last year’s matchup between the rivals ended in overtime with Norfolk State winning 47-44.

Hampton University is entering this contest undefeated at 2-0 while Norfolk state has yet to add a win to their column. Key starters from last year’s matchup Elijah Burris and Jadakis Bonds are worth to keep note of during this rivalry. The Pirates currently have a 12-8 series lead dating back to 1998 , but Norfolk state has won six of the last ten matchups.

The Pirates look to extend their undefeated season while Norfolk State hopes to earn their first win this Saturday in “The Battle of the Bay.”