NORFOLK, Va. (Release via Norfolk State Athletics) – The Norfolk State University Department of Athletics is looking forward to next weekend’s Homecoming festivities, with the Spartans slated to battle Morgan State on Saturday, October 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at William “Dick” Price Stadium.



In order to better enjoy your visit, below are updates and reminders regarding game day protocols that will be in effect for Homecoming.



CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for the public and expedite fan entry into Dick Price Stadium, Norfolk State University has implemented a protocol that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the stadium. Exceptions to this protocol will be made for all medically necessary items after proper inspection.



In addition to these protocols, fans are encouraged to visit our website prior to attendings games for ticket and parking information.



NSU Athletics strongly encourages fans to not bring any type of bags, but fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container into the stadium.

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.” No buckles, grommets/hardware or décor can be concealing any part of the bag. The bag literally must be all clear or:

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Coolers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Diaper bags

Clinch bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags

Camera bags

Any bag larger than the permissible size outlined above

Fans will continue to be able to enjoy their tailgate activities in the parking lots and do so with greater safety and the knowledge that their entry into the stadium will be smoother and faster. They also will continue to be able to carry items allowed into the stadium, such as binoculars, cameras, and smart phones.



In the past year, NSUPD has enhanced its already comprehensive safety plans with the additional measures such as pat downs, bag checks, and metal detectors. As always, safety is our number one priority. This will make the job of checking items much more efficient and effective. We will be able to deliver a better and quicker experience at the gates and also provide a safer environment. We truly appreciate our fans’ cooperation. This public safety measure is being successfully used at other large sports stadiums nationwide.



Wristbands Note

Norfolk State will be utilizing wrist bands for fans participating in tailgating prior to and after the Homecoming football game. For select fans, these wristbands can be picked up prior to gameday.



Fans with HARD STOCK, PHSYCALTICKETS for the Homecoming football game, as well as students with a VALID STUDENT ID, will have the opportunity to pick up their wristbands on Friday, Oct. 27 in the NSU Student Center. Fans with DIGITAL TICKETS must get their wristband on the day of the football game.



All fans must have a game ticket to enter the tailgating area.