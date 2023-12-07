NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s time add another hall of fame honor for Norfolk State baseball legend Marty Miller.

Miller has been selected for the College Baseball Hall of Fame’s 16th induction class. He and 11 others in the class will be honored on February 15, 2024, in Overland Park, Kansas.

“I just want to say that this is awesome and unbelievable,” Miller said in a release from NSU. “For me, it feels like I have achieved the impossible dream because for a college baseball player and coach, this award is the college baseball Cooperstown.”

This is the 11th hall of fame induction for Miller, who’s also in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

In 32 years steering the Spartans’ baseball team, Miller went 718-543-3, making him the winningest coach in CIAA history. He led the Spartans to 17 conference titles in that span, including eight straight conference championships.

Here’s the full list of 2023 inductees:

Chris Bando, Arizona State University: 1975-78 (Catcher)

Pat Casey, George Fox College/Oregon State University: 1988-2018 (Coach)

Jack Coffey, Fordham University: 1906-09 (Shortstop); 1923-58 (Coach) – deceased

Ron Darling, Yale University: 1979-81 (Pitcher/Outfield)

Mike Fuentes, Florida State University: 1978-81 (Outfield)

Alex Gordon, University of Nebraska: 2004-06 (Third Base)

Steve Kemp, University of Southern California: 1973-75 (Outfield)

Russell Martin, Southwestern University: 1982-85 (Pitcher) – deceased

Mike Metheny, Southeastern Oklahoma State University: 1981- 2017 (Coach)

Marty Miller, Norfolk State University: 1973-2005 (Coach)

C.J. Mitchell, College Umpire and Pioneer – deceased

Tony Thompson: 1978-2018 (Umpire)

You can read WAVY’s full interview with Miller from earlier this year here.