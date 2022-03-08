Norfolk State hoops teams head into MEAC tournament, tipoff Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (Release via NSU Athletics) – The Norfolk State men’s basketball team begins defense of its 2021 MEAC tournament title on Wednesday night when the 2022 conference tourney gets underway at Norfolk Scope. The Spartans (21-6), fresh off a MEAC regular-season title, open tournament play at 6 p.m. against No. 8 seed Delaware State in the quarterfinal round.



The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and on WNSB 91.1 FM.



The winner of Wednesday’s game will have a day off before playing in a 6 p.m. semifinal on Friday night against the winner of Thursday’s No. 4 seed Morgan State vs. No. 5 South Carolina State game. The tournament final is set for 1 p.m. Saturday and will air live on ESPN2.



NSU’s Tournament History

The Spartans will be searching for their third MEAC tournament title all-time this week. NSU won it in 2012 and last season as well, winning NCAA tournament games in both appearances. The Spartans are the only MEAC team to win two NCAA Division I tournament games in their history.

NSU is 25-19 all-time in the MEAC tournament and 11-7 all-time in tourney games at the Norfolk Scope. The Spartans have advanced to the championship in two straight tournaments, winning it all in 2021 and falling in the finale in 2019 (the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19).

The Spartans have won at least one MEAC tournament game in the last seven years in which the tournament has been contested.



All-MEAC Honors

Joe Bryant Jr. was named MEAC Player of the Year and coach Robert Jones was voted Coach of the Year as the conference released its post-season honors last week. Bryant becomes the fifth Spartan to ever earn the honor, following Damian Woolfolk (who won it twice, 1999 and 2000), Chakowby Hicks (2005), Kyle O’Quinn (2012) and Pendarvis Williams (2013).

Jones won coach of the Year for the second time in his career – both in the last four seasons – after leading NSU to its second straight first-place regular-season finish.

Additionally, Kris Bankston was named to the All-MEAC second team and All-Defensive Team, and Jalen Hawkins was named to the All-MEAC third team.

