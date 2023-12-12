NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) — Robert Jones was passionate at the podium on Monday afternoon when discussing everything that took place this past weekend.

“A kid is not trying to make this up. I’m not trying to make this up for clicks, I got enough followers,” Jones said.

Over the weekend, Jamarii Thomas told Coach Jones he was called a racial slur by one of the fans at the Illinois State game on Saturday.

Shortly thereafter, Coach Jones got into a verbal altercation with opposing coach, Ryan Pedon. This has turned into something where now both the universities have gotten involved.

Pedon saying on X: “I reached out this morning to Coach Robert Jones to offer my apology for my reaction during our game.. I take full responsibility… I would also like to apologize for any negative reflection my response may have brought to either institution, its student-athletes or basketball programs.”

Norfolk State’s full response can be viewed here.

Overall, Jones wants people to understand that these players are people first, not robots that play a game and do nothing else.

Basketball is just a game. While Norfolk State is very talented at 7-3, sitting atop the MEAC, things like this have no room in sports or any other aspect of society.