DURHAM, N.C. (Courtesy of Norfolk State Athletics) – The Norfolk State women’s basketball team earned its second win of MEAC play with a terrific road performance on Monday evening, defeating North Carolina Central 81-60 at McDougald-McLendon Arena.

Kierra Wheeler led the way for the Spartans (12-4, 2-0 MEAC) with 17 and 14 rebounds, her sixth double-double of the season. Da’Brya Clark paced the Spartans on both sides of the floor with a career-high 18 points, shooting 8-of-10 from the free throw line and recording five steals.

Diamond Johnson logged her first career double-double, tallying 15 points, 10 rebounds (a career high), five assists, and four steals.

The Spartans came out of the gate firing, starting with a mid-range jumper from Wheeler on the game’s opening possession. Johnson found Niya Fields on the fast break before Clark came up with a steal and score, forcing the Eagles to call timeout with the Spartans ahead 7-0.

Morgan Callahan picked off a lofted pass and finished at the other end for North Carolina Central’s first points of the day, Johnson silenced the crowd with a smooth step-back 3-pointer a few minutes later, knocking down a jump shot and drawing a foul in the process on the next trip down floor.

The burst helped create some breathing room, but North Carolina Central fought right back into the game with a run of its own. Janiah Jones drained a 3-pointer for the Eagles, stealing the ensuing inbounds pass and converting a quick jumper to pull NCCU within four.

Anjanae Richardson responded with a 3-pointer to stop the swing, before Paris Mullins hit a pair of late free throws to give Norfolk State a 23-14 advantage after one period.

The Spartans found their rhythm again midway through the second quarter, starting with a swish by Johnson from behind the arc. Da’naijah Williams knocked down a jump shot to push the lead back to double digits, but a 3-pointer by North Carolina Central in the final minute sent the teams to halftime with a score of 33-25.

Johnson opened the second half with a 3-point field goal, followed by back-to-back layups from Fields. Clark and Fields both contributed shots from behind the arc soon after, Wheeler began to regain comfort in the paint with several inside scores to extend Norfolk State’s gap past 20 points.

Wheeler’s dominance continued, hauling in an offensive rebound and putting it back up for two points with a foul on top. Niya Fields drained another 3-pointer to reach double-figures for the night, giving the Spartans a 66-41 lead through three quarters.

Richardson gave the Spartans an immediate boost off the bench in the fourth quarter, slinging a pass to Wheeler on the fast break for two points, before scoring off her own steal moments later. Clark put the finishing touches on her career night as the clock wound down, making a pair of free throws for her final points.