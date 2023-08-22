NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) — On Tuesday, Norfolk State Football Coach, Dawson Odums said Junior, Otto Kuhns, will helm the Spartans for the 2023 season.

“Otto did a great job, he’ll be the starting QB. He did an outstanding job and has done so all camp. We’re excited to see what he brings to the table,” Odums said.

In 2022, Kuhns played 8 games, and put up 1162 passing yards with 10 Touchdowns and 8 Interceptions. It was his play during this preseason and this most recent scrimmage where coach knew he was the guy

“After the second scrimmage. He had a good first scrimmage. When you come back with the right mindset to work, which he’s done this whole time. I think that’s important when you talk about the Quarterback position,” Odums said.

Kuhns and Norfolk State will take their field for the first time Saturday, September 2, against Virginia State.