Norfolk State football gearing up for 2021 home opener

NORFOLK (NSU Athletics & WAVY) – In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and as a thank you to those who help keep the community safe during the pandemic, the Norfolk State Department of Athletics is offering complimentary tickets for all military, first responders and front-line medical workers to attend the Spartans’ home opener on Sept. 18 against Elizabeth City State.

First responders and front-line medical workers may present their work ID at the ticket booth on game day and receive their complimentary ticket to the game. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at William “Dick” Price Stadium.

Groups interested in attending may contact Angelica Smith at 757-823-8483 or asmith@nsu.edu) for more details.

It’s the first home game for the Spartans in more than 600 days. NSU Opted out of the fall and spring 2020 seasons. Through the first two weeks so far, the Spartans have lost by a combined 64 points against two FBS opponents but say they’ve learned quite a bit about the team through the two losses.

“I think we have the right grit to be a successful team going forward,” first year head coach Dawson Odums said after practice Tuesday. “I think our competitive nature is where it needs to be and we’re getting better with our discipline.”