WICHITA, Kan. (Courtesy of Norfolk State Athletics) – The Norfolk State men’s basketball team kept things tight the entire night, but dropped a road bout at Wichita State 80-67 on Saturday night.

The Spartans dropped to 4-3 with the loss, while Wichita State improved to 6-1.

The Spartans started strong in a tough environment, as Terrance Jones scored the first four points of the game in his first start of the season. Jamarii Thomas threw an alley oop to his high school teammate Kuluel Mading , getting the NSU bench on its feet early.

Wichita State responded with an alley oop slam of its own just a few minutes later, taking an 11-6 lead. The Spartans responded with back-to-back baskets from Jaylani Darden and Mading.

With the Shockers ahead 18-10, Allen Betrand led a Spartan surge, knocking down a pull-up jumper before Thomas scored off a fast break layup, fueled by Tyrese Jenkins’ block.

An and-one layup from Tyrel Bladen kept the momentum going, and Thomas knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game at 20-20. Betrand knocked down an acrobatic, contested jumper moments later, giving Norfolk State the lead.

Freshman Chris Fields Jr. checked into the game, and immediately made a difference, earning a trip to the free thow line and sliced through the lane for a layup within minutes.

Wichita State heated up late in the half however, knocking down a series of deep jumpers to give the Shockers a 48-39 advantage at the half.

Norfolk State opened the second half with energy, with Jones making a put-back layup to pull the Spartans within six. Back-to-back inside scores from the Shockers, however, pushed the lead back to double digits.

The Spartans continued to fight. After Bladen scored in the paint, Thomas brought the NSU deficit to single digits with a crucial 3-pointer, earning a trip to the free throw line a possession later.

Norfolk State and Wichita State traded difficult shot after difficult shot, including a Bladen turnaround jumper followed by a Wichita State hook shot on the other end. Betrand knocked down a mid-range shot from a nice move, before Thomas pulled up in transition after a steal to get the Spartans within four.

Wichita State regained control with an 8-0 run, putting the Spartans on their heels. Christian Ings stopped the burst with a score at the rim, knocking down a paint jumper shortly after.

Thomas pulled NSU within seven with a 3-pointer late in the second half, but Wichita State ended the game on an 8-2 run.