Norfolk State extends men’s hoops coach Robert Jones’ contract to 2023

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk State extended the contract of reigning MEAC coach of the year, Robert Jones, to the end of the 2022-2023 season.

Jones has been the leader of the men’s basketball program the past six years, and has five NIT berths to show for it.

After winning two of the last three, regular season MEAC titles, Jones says he is eager to get back to work.

“I’m excited for another four years, hopefully taking it to heights it’s never seen before,” Jones stated. “There’s some unfinished business and I think the contract extension gives me time to finish that business here, and hopefully I will.”

Jones has posted a 109-96 overall record, including a 72-24 mark in MEAC play. The Spartans also pulled off one of the biggest wins in NIT history last season, upsetting No. 1 seed Alabama on the road.

Athletic Director Marty L. Miller made the announcement Thursday afternoon.