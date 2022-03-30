RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Behold, this green and gold paint scheme!

The Norfolk State University Spartans will be represented on the track in Richmond this weekend on NASCAR Cup driver Greg Biffle’s No. 44 Chevrolet.

NSU is the latest HBCU to be highlighted by Biffle’s NY Racing Team, owned by Grambling State University grad John Cohen. He’s among just a handful of Black owners in NASCAR. The most famous is someone you might have heard of: Michael Jordan. Others are Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr., NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and former North Carolina and NBA basketball player Brad Daugherty.

So far this year, Biffle’s already raced in Grambling, Florida A&M and Stillman College cars.

Via Fox NASCAR

The Richmond Cup race is this Sunday, April 3 at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

Meanwhile on Saturday, another Virginia HBCU, Virginia State University, will be on the car of Rajah Kirby Caruth. He’s making his NASCAR Xfinity race debut.