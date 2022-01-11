Norfolk State basketball taking advantage of quality practice time, preparing for DSU

NORFOLK, Va (NSU Athletics). – Following a three-week layoff, the Norfolk State men’s basketball team returns to action and opens MEAC play by hosting Delaware State on Wednesday. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m. inside Echols Hall.
The game was originally set for Monday, but was postponed due to DSU’s COVID-19 protocols.
The Spartans (9-4) last played on Dec. 21, a 68-54 setback at New Mexico. Since then, the Spartans have had one game canceled (Campbell on Dec. 29) and its first two MEAC games against Maryland Eastern Shore (Jan. 8) and DSU (Jan. 10) postponed due to effects of COVID-19. NSU also had a contest at Loyola Chicago (Dec. 19) canceled due to Loyola’s virus protocols.
DSU (2-11) will have had 20 days off before it hits the court following its last game, an 85-48 loss at Temple on Dec. 22.
NSU-DSU Tip-Ins
- Both teams will be looking to break losing streaks. NSU has lost three in a row following its 9-1 start. The Hornets have dropped eight in a row since a win over Regent.
- The Spartans’ nine non-conference wins match the 2011-12 team for the most in a season during NSU’s Division I era. That year’s team logged a 9-7 record outside of MEAC play (prior to postseason competition).
- Junior forward Dana Tate Jr. has had the hot hand lately. He has scored in double figures in three of his last four games and four of six, and now ranks fourth on the team at 9.7 points per game. His 51.9 percent mark from the beyond the arc (14-of-27) leads the team.
- The Spartans continue to rank highly on the defensive end of the floor. NSU leads the MEAC in scoring defense (63.5), field-goal percentage defense (.372) and 3-point field-goal percentage defense (.292). Nationally, the Spartans rank eighth in field-goal defense.
- NSU has defeated DSU 10 straight times, including all four last year in the MEAC’s divisional split. The Hornet’s last win was a 67-64 decision on Feb. 20, 2016. NSU holds a 41-24 all-time series edge.
- The Hornets are 2-11 this season with wins over Cairn and Regent Universities.
- DSU is led by first-year head coach Stan Waterman and senior guard Myles Carter, who was a preseason All-MEAC pick who is averaging 14.7 points per game.