Norfolk State basketball taking advantage of quality practice time, preparing for DSU

NORFOLK, Va (NSU Athletics). – Following a three-week layoff, the Norfolk State men’s basketball team returns to action and opens MEAC play by hosting Delaware State on Wednesday. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m. inside Echols Hall.

The game was originally set for Monday, but was postponed due to DSU’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Spartans (9-4) last played on Dec. 21, a 68-54 setback at New Mexico. Since then, the Spartans have had one game canceled (Campbell on Dec. 29) and its first two MEAC games against Maryland Eastern Shore (Jan. 8) and DSU (Jan. 10) postponed due to effects of COVID-19. NSU also had a contest at Loyola Chicago (Dec. 19) canceled due to Loyola’s virus protocols.

DSU (2-11) will have had 20 days off before it hits the court following its last game, an 85-48 loss at Temple on Dec. 22.

NSU-DSU Tip-Ins