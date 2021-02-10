Norfolk State Baseball releases 2021 schedule

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – As spring nears, baseball season is approaching. Norfolk State released its 2021 spring schedule Wednesday, which includes 53 total games, with 26 home games prior to the MEAC baseball tournament, which will take place at NSU this year.

The schedule gets underway with four games against cross-town rival Old Dominion. The teams play a standard three-game weekend series Feb. 19-21 and another mid-week game on Feb. 23, all at the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex at ODU.

The 2021 MEAC Baseball Championship runs May 20-22 at NSU’s Marty L. Miller Field. This marks the seventh time the conference tournament will be played on NSU’s campus, following stints from 2006-08 and 2012-14. This year’s championship will include just four teams, the top two squads from both the Northern and Southern Divisions.

Portions of this article are from the NSU press release.