NORFOLK (WAVY) – Family, friends and supporters cheered on as the bus carrying the Fleet Park Little League team passed by a welcome brigade of firetrucks, and back to the field where the team’s miraculous run began.

The group of players, ages 13 to 16 representing Maury High School, Granby High School and Greenbrier Christian School, is back home after one of the best runs by any little league team in Hampton Roads history.

After one blemish in the state tournament, the team reeled off 10 straight wins, which included the state championship, the Southeast Region Championship, and the U.S. Championship. Fleet Park fell to Puerto Rico 10-5 in the Senior League World Series championship game, which was broadcast nationally on ESPN. “It was life-changing,” said the team’s shortstop Jack Bonney.

“The amount of emotions I’ve had these past two months, I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” said pitcher Derek Baker. “It’s incredible.”