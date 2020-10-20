Norfolk Admirals voluntary opt out of ECHL hockey season, citing COVID-19 safety and logistical concerns

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Admirals have decided to voluntarily opt out of the upcoming ECHL season under the ECHL’s COVID-19 Voluntary Suspension Policy.

Admirals CEO Patrick Cavanagh said it was a “grueling decision” to make.

“We have been seeking every opportunity to play since the Spring. But ultimately, the health and safety of our community is the Admirals primary objective.”

The Admirals say Virginia’s 1,000 person limit on venues due to the pandemic contributed to the decision. The team finished last in the league in the 2019 season, at 14-38 overall.

“With 31 years of Admirals hockey, we look forward to continuing where we left off last season… with SELL OUT Crowds in 2021!” Cavanagh added. “We expect a new level of excitement for Admirals Hockey in the post-COVID environment that our Hampton Roads community will rally upon.”

The ECHL will still play on without the Admirals, with the 72-game season starting this December.

