Norfolk Admirals open 2021 season Friday night at home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Admirals hockey returns to Norfolk on Friday night after a long hiatus due to the pandemic — 591 days to be exact.

They face the Reading Royals at 7:30 p.m. at Scope and the first 5,000 fans will receive an Admirals magnet schedule. There will also be a tribute to the late Blake Cullen, the “Father of the Admirals,” who died earlier this year.

Tickets start at just $15. Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test are not required. Masks are also not required.

The Admirals are now a Carolina Hurricane affiliate, their seventh affiliation in franchise history. The team has been affiliated with the Chicago Blackhawks (2000-2007), Tampa Bay Lightning (2007-2012), Anaheim Ducks (2012-2015), Edmonton Oilers (2015-2017), Nashville Predators (2017-2018), and Arizona Coyotes (2018-2019).

After the opener, the Admirals will be on the road for a while, but they return Friday, November 5 for military appreciation night.

