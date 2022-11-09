NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals and the East Coast Hockey League have announced plans for January’s Fan Fest as part of its All-Star festivities.

Fan Fest will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Waterside District in downtown Norfolk and feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame, which features some of the sport’s most-famed memorabilia, exhibits and trophies.

It will be open to the public, with tickets available for the exclusive Hockey Hall of Fame exhibits and displays. The following day, Scope Arena will be the site of the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, which will be a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Admirals, with an integrated skills competition, with points counting toward each team’s score.

Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health are presenting the All-Star Classic, and tickets are now available.