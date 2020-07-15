VHSL proposals for return of high school sports don’t include football in the fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — In a special session in Charlottesville on Wednesday, the executive committee of the Virginia High School League received three proposals for reopening sports and activities, including flipping fall and spring sports.

Though football is included in two options, it’s all but certain football won’t be played in the fall of 2020, though a final decision will be made July 27.

Here are three options presented:

Model 1 would leave all sports in the current season. Low and moderate contact risks sports that would be allowed to play are golf and cross country. High-risk sports that would not be played are field hockey, football, volleyball and cheer. Theater would be allowed as a fall activity.

Model 2 would switch fall and spring seasons. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to play in the fall are track and field, tennis, soccer, baseball and softball. High-risk sports that would not be played are boys and girls lacrosse. Spring activities that would be allowed are theatre, forensics/debate and film festival

Model 3 would delay all VHSL sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. It would leave all sports in the season where they are currently aligned.

Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (first contest date – December 28)

Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (first contest date – March 1)

Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (first contest date– April 26)

VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said high-risk sports such as football would require Virginia being out of its current phase 3, meaning a phase 4 or better.

“It’s important to remember that in all these models playing sports in the high-risk category depends on being out of the current Phase III guidelines. All our efforts will continue towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way that will protect athletes, activity participants, coaches, officials, and the public,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “The VHSL will continue making judgments based on the best available information and directives provided by the Governor, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).”

The committee also voted to delay the beginning of fall sports until a final decision is made on July 27. The Committee also suspended the July-August dead period for 2020, which means schools can continue out-of-season practice activities.

This article will be updated.