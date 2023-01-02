Jahn Hines scored 25 points and Rodney Graves added 23 as No. 7 Christopher Newport rallied to beat Brandeis 79-73 Monday. (Photo – CNU Athletics)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Jahn Hines (Norview HS, Norfolk, Va.) scored 25 points and Rodney Graves added 23 as No. 7 Christopher Newport rallied to beat Brandeis 79-73 Monday.

The Captains (14-2), who won for the fifth-straight game, trailed 35-31 at the half, with only three players – Hines, Graves and Ty Henderson – scoring points. They trailed by six, 46-40 with 14:54 to go, but from there went on a 20-2 run, which included 14 straight points, in just under a seven-minute span to take a 60-48 lead with 8:07 left.

CNU led by 13 points with 6:04 remaining, but the Judges (8-3) chipped away at the lead, and closed to within two at 69-67 on a basket from Ryan Power with 1:57 remaining.

However, Brandeis’ Toby Harris was called for his fifth foul as it was trying to press the Captains. The Judges’ bench was then called for a technical foul, allowing CNU to score three from the foul line to go back up 72-67.

Ethan Edwards, who scored 23 points to lead Brandeis, scored but was not able to convert the free throw.

After not scoring on its next possession, CNU’s Graves had a steal and layup, and then converted the natural three-point play.

After Edwards missed a 3-pointer and Matthew Brodie missed a pair of free throws for the Captains, Brodie made up for it with a steal, and then Henderson, who had 16 points, made a pair of free throws to put CNU up 77-69 with 14 seconds left.

Edwards then made a 3-pointer and was fouled, making the free throw to close within 77-73, but Graves made two more free throws with five seconds left.

Christopher Newport shot 48.9% from the field (22-for-45) while Brandeis, which made a season-low three 3-pointers in shooting just 18.8% from behind the arc, shot 42.1% from the field overall (24-for-57). The Captains held the Judges’ Toby Harris to under 20 points for just the second time this season.

The Captains next play at York (Pa.) at 3 p.m. Saturday.