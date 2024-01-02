KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (NSU Athletics) — The Norfolk State men’s basketball team lost a road matchup to nationally-ranked Tennessee 87-50 on Tuesday night at the Food City Center.

Jamarii Thomas led the Spartans (9-7) with 15 points, shooting 4-of-7 from the floor and 6-of-8 from the free throw line. Christian Ings added ten points and two rebounds.

Entering Tuesday’s game ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll, Tennessee earned its sixth consecutive victory, improving to 10-3 on the season.

Zakai Zeigler led the Volunteers with 17 points, knocking down five 3-pointers.

The Spartans staved off the potent Tennessee offense in the opening minutes of the ballgame.

After coming up empty on their first three possessions, the Volunteers drew first blood with a contact layup inside the paint.

A couple of quick scores opened the UT advantage to 10-2, but Thomas knocked down a 3-pointer to get the Spartans back in the mix.

Tennessee went up by double digits by heating up from behind the arc in the next few minutes.

The Spartans responded with energy from there. Ings and Tyrel Bladen earned trips to the free throw line to chip away at the deficit, before George Beale Jr. knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing.

Norfolk State got a stop at the other end, before Ings took the ensuing rebound coast-to-coast for a layup, cutting Tennessee’s advantage to four.

Beale knocked down another tough shot in transition a few minutes later, but Tennessee began to capitalize off NSU mistakes to regain control.

The Spartans turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, resulting in 13 points for the Volunteers.Tennessee knocked down a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half, heading to the break with a 43-18 advantage.

Norfolk State found some offensive rhythm in the second half, getting to the line for 14 free throw attempts and converting on 12 of them.

The Spartans were unable to hold off the Volunteers barrage from behind the arc, as Tennessee knocked down another five 3-pointers to maintain the comfortable lead.