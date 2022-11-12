Men’s basketball: Bryant drops 24 to lead Spartans

WACO, Texas (WAVY) – No. 5 Baylor used a strong second half to push past Norfolk State 87-70 at the Ferrell Center Friday in the first of a two-games against top 10 teams.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 24 points and six rebounds to lead the Spartans in a rematch of last season’s first round NCAA tournament game, as he made 4-of-9 3-point attempts. Christian Ings added 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field while adding four assists and two steals.

Norfolk State (2-1) shot 50% from the field (24-for-48) and hit 6 of 17 3-point attempts, while Baylor (2-0) shot 49.1% from the field and scored 23 points off of turnovers to the Spartans’ 11.



Bears’ freshman Keyonte George had a team-high 23 points and seven assists, making six 3-pointers.

Though the Spartans led just once, they kept pace with Baylor, rallying back from 15 points down in the first half to close to within five late in the first half, with the deficit at eight at halftime, with Bryant playing a key role. His second 3-pointer cut the Bears’ lead to five.

However, Baylor was able to extend its lead in the second half, using an 8-0 run to lead by 17, and while the Spartans were able to cut the lead to 12 with less than eight minutes to play, they were not able to get any closer.

Norfolk State faces its second-straight top-10 opponent Monday when it plays at No. 8 UCLA.