No. 23 Virginia beats Notre Dame 66-57 in ACC opener

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Kihei Clark had 19 points and five assists, and No. 23 Virginia continued its dominance over Notre Dame with a 66-57 victory Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers improved to 12-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference openers under coach Tony Bennett and 10-0 in ACC regular-season matchups against the Fighting Irish.

Jay Huff scored 15 points for Virginia, and Sam Hauser added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Notre Dame fell despite a career-high 28 points from Nate Laszewski. The junior forward hit 8 of 11 shots from the field with four 3-pointers to go with 8 of 10 at the line.

