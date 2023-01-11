FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Following up on a thrilling double-overtime win, the top-ranked Christopher Newport women’s basketball team continued to roll Wednesday as three players scored in double-figures, getting another double-double from Anaya Simmons (Jamestown HS, Williamsburg) in a 69-49 win Wednesday at Mary Washington.

The senior forward had 18 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes as the Captains led by six after the first quarter, and were up 37-23 at the half.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lauren Fortescue and Hannah Orloff each had 11 points, and Orloff added eight rebounds.

CNU is the top-ranked team in the WBCA Coaches’ Poll and No. 4 in the D3hoops.com Top 25.

Christopher Newport shot 45.3% (29-for-64) from the field and just 21.1% (4-for-19) from beyond the arc as it led by as many as 26 points. The Captains also got 30 points in the paint, and 24 points off of 23 Eagles turnovers.

And despite Mary Washington (14-3) getting a double-double of its own from Jordan Carpenter – 14 points and 12 rebounds – she was the only Eagles player to score in double-figures as they shot just 28.6% from the field (16-for-56) and 16.7% (2-for-12) from beyond the arc.

The win over Mary Washington followed a double-overtime thriller Sunday as the Captains held off Washington & Lee 104-102, getting a late steal from Camille Malagar, who found Katy Rader for a game-winning layup with 0.1 seconds left in double overtime.

In that game, Hannah Kaloi led all scorers with 29 points, and Simmons had a double-double of 27 points and 13 rebounds. Kaloi and Simmons’ point totals were both career-highs. Sondra Fan (Poquoson HS, Poquoson) had 19 points and Camille Malagar had 12 points in the win.

Simmons is third in Division III in field goal percentage, shooting 64.8% from the field through the Washington & Lee game.

Christopher Newport hosts Salisbury at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Freeman Center.