Penn State Offensive Coordinator Ricky Rahne watches his team warm up for an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Ricky Rahne will hold his first press conference as Old Dominion’s football coach on Wednesday.

ODU just named the former Penn State offensive coordinator the replacement for longtime head coach Bobby Wilder on Monday.

The press conference is set for 10 a.m. in the Priority Automotive Club in S.B. Ballard Stadium.

App users: Click here to watch live.