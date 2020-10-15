NCAA track championships to be hosted by Norfolk State, Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Norfolk State University and the City of Virginia Beach have been selected to host the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships from 2023 to 2026, including the Division I championship in 2025.

The championships will be held at the new Virginia Beach Sports Center and NSU will serve as the host school. It’ll be the first time Norfolk State will host a NCAA championship event and the first time a historically Black college or university will host a Division I track national championship.

Here are the breakdown of years and divisions:

2023: Division II Championships

2024: Division III Championships

2025: Division I Championships

2026: Division II Championships

“When we built this facility, we had our sights set on hosting this event, so to receive an award for each of the four years is a tremendous honor. This is a proud day for Virginia Beach,” said Nancy Helman, director of Sports Marketing for Virginia Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau. “These events are the pinnacles of indoor track and field and our new Virginia Beach Sports Center will offer competitors a best in class experience. We look forward to welcoming the student-athletes, coaches, families and fans to our city.”

NSU Athletic Director Melody Webb said her school is honored to serve as host.

“The strategic partnership with the Virginia Beach Sports Center to submit a bid was a group effort by everyone involved. The NCAA Championships will be an incredible addition to the Hampton Roads community.”

The new $68 million Virginia Beach Sports Center opened this month and features a hydraulic track and seating for 5,000 spectators.

The venue’s first scheduled event is for November.

