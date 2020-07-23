Nationals begin defense of World Series as baseball season finally begins

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – After months of uncertainty, Major League Baseball finally returns to the field on Thursday when the World Series champion Washington Nationals open play against the New York Yankees.

Following contentious negotiations between the players union and owners, an agreement was finally made. A 60-game regular season with limited travel and no fans allowed in the stands.

The Nationals will play a schedule that consists of teams based on the East Coast.

Nathan Epstein, who covered the Nationals World Series title run, made the trip to the Nation’s Capital to see how things are shaping up as baseball returns to the diamond.

