HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY) – The 757 consistently produces great high school football talent. National signing day showcases a lot of that talent every year.
With the high school football season officially wrapping up back on December 9th, seniors were eligible to put pen to paper on Wednesday and sign a national letter of intent to play at universities across the country.
Below is a recap of some of the athletes that signed:
Keylen Adams (Green Run) – Virginia Tech
Gerard Johnson (Cox) – Virginia Tech
Anthony Reddick (Phoebus) – Maryland
https://x.com/TerpsFootball/status/1737458590825218167?s=20
Taysean Stevenson (Phoebus) – Old Dominion
Da’Vontae Floyd (Maury) – Duke
Fred Johnson (Maury) – South Carolina
Jaden Ratliff (Maury) – William and Mary
Elijah Washington (Lake Taylor) – Syracuse
Devin Cook (Western Branch) – Wake Forest
Ryley McIntosh (Kempsville) – Marshall
Deacon Rawls (Kempsville) – James Madison
Caleb Turner (Green Run) – Eastern Michigan
Nathaniel McDonald (Atlantic Shores) – William and Mary
Liam Francisque (Warhill) – Delaware State
Immanuel Ezeogu (Nansemond River) – James Madison
Cameryn Heath (Oscar Smith) – William and Mary
Asaad Brown (Oscar Smith) – NC State
Taylen Eady (Warhill) – North Dakota State
Zahir Griffith (Norfolk Academy) – Navy