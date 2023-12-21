HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY) – The 757 consistently produces great high school football talent. National signing day showcases a lot of that talent every year.

With the high school football season officially wrapping up back on December 9th, seniors were eligible to put pen to paper on Wednesday and sign a national letter of intent to play at universities across the country.

Below is a recap of some of the athletes that signed:

Keylen Adams (Green Run) – Virginia Tech

Gerard Johnson (Cox) – Virginia Tech

Anthony Reddick (Phoebus) – Maryland

https://x.com/TerpsFootball/status/1737458590825218167?s=20

Taysean Stevenson (Phoebus) – Old Dominion

Da’Vontae Floyd (Maury) – Duke

Fred Johnson (Maury) – South Carolina

Jaden Ratliff (Maury) – William and Mary

Elijah Washington (Lake Taylor) – Syracuse

Devin Cook (Western Branch) – Wake Forest

Ryley McIntosh (Kempsville) – Marshall

Deacon Rawls (Kempsville) – James Madison

Caleb Turner (Green Run) – Eastern Michigan

Nathaniel McDonald (Atlantic Shores) – William and Mary

Liam Francisque (Warhill) – Delaware State

Immanuel Ezeogu (Nansemond River) – James Madison

Cameryn Heath (Oscar Smith) – William and Mary

Asaad Brown (Oscar Smith) – NC State

Taylen Eady (Warhill) – North Dakota State

Zahir Griffith (Norfolk Academy) – Navy