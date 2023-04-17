PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After ten years at WAVY-TV 10/WVBT FOX43, Sunday, April 16 was Nathan Epstein’s last night anchoring the Sportswrap. In his signoff to viewers, he announced that he is moving on to his next challenge. He talked about the opportunities he’s been given at WAVY, which began as a 20-year-old intern. A few years later, in 2013, he returned to his hometown station to live the dream he’s had since he was 13.

“Thanks for giving me one of the greatest gifts of my life. Allowing my grandparents, who were WAVY watchers well before I was ever a thought, a chance to see their grandson on television.” Nathan Epstein