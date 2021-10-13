Nancy Lieberman, ESPN’s Harris host event for ODU women’s hoops

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Nancy Lieberman and Jay Harris refer to themselves as “monarchs for life.” On Tuesday night, the ODU legend and ESPN anchor hosted an event at Chartway Arena for Delisha Milton-Jones, who enters her second season as head coach of women’s basketball at Old Dominion.

“Delisha has everything you would want in a resume,” said Lieberman, who was a three-time All-American at ODU, named the Wade Award winner as the nation’s top women’s player, and led the women’s program to two national titles.

Milton-Jones, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and former WNBA champion, hopes to take ODU back to national prominence, maybe with a little help from alum like Lieberman and Harris.

“We are going to latch onto them like leaches, and we are going to suck every ounce of wisdom and encouragement that they have to offer,” said Milton-Jones.

Lieberman, well-known during her playing days as “Lady Magic,” helped transform Old Dominion women’s basketball into one of the most popular teams in America. Harris, an Emmy-award winner and long-time anchor for ESPN’s flagship program “Sportscenter,” is never shy about displaying his ODU fandom from the anchor desk, and says he’s not only happy but proud to give back to his alma mater.

“”Giving back has always been a part of us (ODU alum), so this (the event) is just the next thing we’re doing to give back,” said Harris.