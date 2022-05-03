DALLAS, TX (Release via CUSA) – After throwing seven innings of three-hit ball on Friday night against Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion freshman Blake Morgan was named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday.



Morgan, a native of Marlton, New Jersey, kept the Bulldogs off balance striking out eight with no walks in seven innings of work as the Monarchs took the series opener 5-0.



On the year, Morgan is 5-0 with a 0.59 ERA which leads the nation. He has struck out 51 and only walked six in 45.2 innings.



He joins Matt Coutney and Andy Garriola as two-time weekly award winners this season.



The Monarchs head to No. 7-ranked Southern Mississippi for a three-game Conference USA series starting on Friday night. All three games are being carried on Money Talk 1310 AM 100.9 FM and 97.3 HD2.