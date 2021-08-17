Mo’ne Davis To call games for ESPN

Hampton University softball junior Mo’ne Davis will appear twice next week on a pair of ESPN KidsCast broadcasts from the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, she will be on the call for the Little League Classic between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cleveland Indians on ESPN2.   Two nights later, she will be on the call for a Little League World Series game at 7:30 pm on ESPN.

This will mark the second summer Davis has been a part of the KidsCast presentations from the Little League World Series having called a few games during the 2019 series

