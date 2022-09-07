NORFOLK, Va. (Release via ODU Athletics) – Old Dominion University Football hits the road for the first time in the 2022 regular season as the Monarchs take on East Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Old Dominion (1-0 Sun Belt) at East Carolina (0-1 AAC) Date Saturday, Sept. 10 • 6 p.m. • Greenville, N.C. • Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Where to Watch ESPN+ Listen ODU Sports Radio Network Series ECU leads 3-0 Game Notes Old Dominion East Carolina

• ODU drove 74 yards in two minutes and 25 seconds capped by a one-yard touchdown run by Blake Watson to defeated Virginia Tech last Friday 20-17 in Norfolk.

• The win over the Hokies is the second in program history over a Power-Five program. Both wins are over Virginia Tech.

• Linebacker Jason Henderson tied the ODU single-game record with 18 tackles and added two pass breakups and 1.5 tackles for loss. Henderson tied TJ Ricks’ 18 tackle game against Charlotte in 2015.

• ODU is 0-3 all-time against ECU and 0-2 in two trips to Greenville.

We’ll Take That

The Old Dominion defense was very good in 2021, but if it struggled at something it was intercepting the opposing quarterback. That changed in the Friday night win over Virginia Tech. ODU intercepted Grant Wells four times last Friday, tying the school record set in 2009 against Presbyterian. ODU recorded just seven interceptions in 2021.

2022 Interceptions

Talent Plays Anywhere

Cornerback Tobias Harris transferred to ODU from Division II West Texas A&M where he was a two-time All-American at corner and as a return man. He made his presence known early Saturday with his first interception of the season. He leads all of NCAA Football with 18 career interceptions.

Player School Career INT’s Tobias Harris Old Dominion 18 Chris Jefferson Purdue 15 Jalen Carr Tarleton State 13

Turnover Machine

The five caused turnovers by the ODU defense on Friday tied the single-game school record. ODU intercepted four passes and recovered a fumble on a botched field goal attempt that Robert Kennedy returned for a touchdown.

The five turnovers ties the five turnovers ODU caused in a 2016 victory over Southern Miss.

Most Turnovers Caused in a Game in 2022

Team Opponent Turnovers Caused Old Dominion Virginia Tech 5 Oregon State Boise State 5

Kennedy Returns

Safety Robert Kennedy was expected to start last season before an injury in camp derailed the beginning of his season. He started his first career game in Friday’s win over Virginia Tech and had a big impact. He gave ODU a 10-7 lead late in the first half when he recovered an errant field goal snap and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. He also registered six tackles and two pass breakups.