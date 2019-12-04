Monarchs drop 5th straight, shoot just 29% in 63-46 loss at William & Mary

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT – MARCH 21: Head coach Jeff Jones of the Old Dominion Monarchs reacts in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers during the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at XL Center on March 21, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nathan Knight had 14 points and 10 rebounds as William & Mary defeated Old Dominion 63-46 on Tuesday night.

Andy Van Vliet had 13 points for William & Mary (6-3). Luke Loewe added 12 points and Bryce Barnes had 11 points for the hosts.

The Tribe led 26-22 at the break but dominated the second half 37-24 to coast to the victory. William & Mary shot 38% from the floor (20-53) while limiting the Monarchs to 18-of-63 shooting (29%). They were just 2 of 20 from beyond the arc.

Xavier Green had nine points for the Monarchs (3-6), who have now lost five consecutive games.

William & Mary plays Fairfield on the road on Sunday. Old Dominion takes on VCU on the road on Saturday.