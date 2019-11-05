Dolphins down Jets for first win of 2019, but suffer loss of Williams

MIAMI (WAVY) — What a time to be alive as the winless Miami Dolphins broke their losing streak on Sunday night with a 26-18 win over the New York Jets.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins with three touchdown passes in the second quarter alongside kicker Jason Sanders, who had a 26-yard field goal.

It’s been awhile since the Dolphins have seen three successful touchdown passes in one quarter, since 2015 with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

“To do it with these guys, the things that we’ve had to fight through and all the negativity that is surrounding from the outside looking in. The way the guys have decided to be positive, decided to practice well, decided to come to work every single day and work hard. That’s what makes this one so special and its nice when something like that pays off and you can see the fruits of your labor” Fitzpatrick said during his meeting with the media on Sunday.

It was the fourth consecutive win for the Dolphins over the Jets.

Tight end Mike Gesicki had a total of 95 yards with the combination of six catches that tied for the 12th highest single game total for a Dolphins tight end.

Before his injury, Preston Williams set a record placing as the first Dolphins rookie free agent wide receiver to catch two touchdown passes in a game. During the fourth quarter Williams tore his left ACL.

Head coach Brian Flores announced the news early Monday in a conference. Flores did not mention an estimated timetable for his arrival back on the team, although the normal timeframe for a return from surgery is usually 9-12 months.

“He’ll be back, I believe, if he attacks his rehab and his training the way he did when he got here, he’ll be just fine,” Flores said.

The Dolphins are set to continue practice on Wednesday to prepare for their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 10.