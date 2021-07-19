Member of US women’s gymnastics team tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Olympics

TOKYO (WAVY) — A member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, days before the Olympic games in Tokyo.

Authorities have not identified the gymnast at this time, but say she’s between the ages of 10 and 19. Five-time medalist Simone Biles is 24.

Though authorities said another team member was identified as a “close contact” and they were placed “on standby.”

USA women’s team members:

Simone Biles, 24

Sunisa Lee, 18

Jordan Chiles, 20

Grace McCallum, 18

MyKayla Skinner, 24

Jade Carey, 21

The Olympics start Friday on WAVY/NBC. WAVY’s Marielena Balouris is in Tokyo and will have continued coverage.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.