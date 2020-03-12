MEAC cancels remainder of Norfolk basketball tournament

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The ongoing threat of coronavirus has prompted the cancellation of another major local event.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced Thursday afternoon that it is suspending the rest of its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament has been underway at the Norfolk Scope Arena since Tuesday.

A MEAC official said this decision was made “to protect the well-being of the participants, staffs and spectators in light of the ongoing Coronavirus threat.”

Fans who purchased tickets to the MEAC Basketball Tournament for games which have not been played should contact the venue through which they made their purchase for refunds.

