NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams figure to be among the favorites when the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournaments return to Norfolk’s Scope Arena March 8-11.

The Spartans’ women (21-5 overall, 9-2 MEAC) are tied for first place in the conference standings, while NSU’s men (19-8, 8-3 MEAC) are a game behind Howard.

Norfolk State’s men finish the regular season with road games at South Carolina State Saturday, North Carolina Central Monday and Howard Thursday.

The NSU women face the same slate of teams on the same days to round out the regular season.

The conference tournament begins with quarterfinal action March 8 and March 9. Based upon their current place in the standings, both Norfolk State’s men’s and women’s teams would play their respective quarterfinal games March 8.

Semifinal MEAC tournament action is scheduled for March 10, while championship games are scheduled for Saturday, March 11.

The conference tournament winner receives an automatic berth into the NCAA Division I Tournament.

Tickets are now on sale here.

Tournament schedule

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8, 2023 — QUARTERFINALS

Game 1 (W): No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed, 12 p.m.

Game 2 (W): No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 2 p.m.*

Game 3 (M): No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed, 6 p.m.

Game 4 (M): No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 8 p.m.*

THURSDAY, MARCH 9, 2023 — QUARTERFINALS

Game 5 (W): No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 12 p.m.

Game 6 (W): No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 2 p.m.*

Game 7 (M): No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 6 p.m.

Game 8 (M): No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 8 p.m.*

FRIDAY, MARCH 10, 2023 — SEMIFINALS

Game 9: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 5, 12 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 6, 2 p.m.*

Game 11: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 7, 6 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m.*

SATURDAY, MARCH 11, 2023 — CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m.

Game 14: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBA*