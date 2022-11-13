HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Matthew McKay went 16-of-19 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hampton ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns and Elon beat Hampton 38-24 on Saturday to conclude its regular season.

Elon’s eight wins and six conference victories (8-3, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Association) ties for the most in the program since 2017.

Jalen Hampton scored rushing touchdowns on each of Elon’s first two drives and McKay added a 3-yard scoring pass to Johncarlos Miller II on the next possession.

The Pirates tried to keep pace.

After Elon’s opening score, Christopher Zellous capped an 8 play, 75-yard drive with a 27-yard pass to Jarrett Powell for a Hampton (4-6, 1-6) touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. After another Phoenix touchdown, Axel Perez made a 36-yard field goal for the Pirates to cut the lead to 14-10, and after Miller’s TD pass, Zellous threw another TD pass of his own, a 35-yarder, to cut the Elon lead to 21-17 at the half.

Omar Rogers made interceptions on the first two Hampton possessions of the second half and the Phoenix took a 31-17 lead into the fourth quarter. McKay found Jackson Parham for a 9-yard TD and Skyler Davis made a 26-yard field goal to build the lead.

The Pirates got back within a touchdown late in the fourth quarter with a 14-yard pass from Sofian Massoud to Evan King, but Jalen Hampton scored from 8 yards out for his third TD of the game for Elon.

Jalen Hampton finished the regular season with 1,023 rushing yards, the most since John Taylor had 1,069 in 2004.

The two teams were nearly even statistically, with Elon outgaining Hampton 399 yards to 372, the Pirates edging out on time of possession, holding the ball on offense for 31:09.