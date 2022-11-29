NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Maury reached the Class 5 state championship game last season. Norcom didn’t win a game.

And though it’s a new season of high school boys basketball, the result Monday went as expected, with the highly-regarded Commodores in control throughout and picking up a 59-30 win over the Greyhounds (0-1) as part of the Eastern District Boys Basketball Tournament.

Maury led 18-9 after one quarter and didn’t look back.

Evan Taylor and Adrean Newton Jr. each had 18 points for the Commodores (1-0) in the victory. Taylor was 3-of-3 on 3-pointers, and Newton hit two 3-pointers.

In other tournament games, Booker T. Washington beat Lake Taylor 75-65, Churchland topped Manor 55-50 and Norview defeated Granby 64-34.

Maury will host the semifinal games Wednesday, with Churchland taking on Norview and the homestanding Commodores playing Booker T. Washington.

The championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Churchland.