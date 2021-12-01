Maury, Green Run clash with a trip to state final on the line

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – It’s hard to call 13-0 Green Run an underdog for this game but the Stallions are the less experienced of the two teams. Maury is making its fifth consecutive appearance in the class five state semi-finals.

“Just another ball game…. no one believed in us and now we’re here,” Stallions head coach Brandon Williams said. “They’ve been here before, we’re 13-0 and still the underdogs…. but we know we belong here.”

“It should be an exciting game. A lot of people and all that,” Maury head coach Dyrri McCain said. “It seems like they’ve been bring more excitement this year than we have. We’ll find out Saturday at two o’ clock.”