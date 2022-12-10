For second-straight year, Commodores fall in Class 5 championship game, this time 33-19 to Highland Springs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It wasn’t the dramatic ending like last season, but it’ll likely hurt all the same for Maury.

The Commodores, for the second-straight season, reached the Class 5 state championship game, but they could not overcome Highland Springs in a 33-19 defeat Saturday at S.B. Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University.

Joshua Powell got Maury on the board, catching a 25-yard pass from Mario Miller. The made extra point gave the Commodores their only lead of the game at 7-6 over the Springers.

Highland Springs’ Aziz Foster-Powell helped his team go back on top after a 13-yard run for a touchdown, putting the Springers up 12-7.

Another Springers touchdown in the second quarter, a 5-yard touchdown pass from Khristian Martin to Takye Heath, put them up 18-7.

After a Highland Springs score, Kelvin Seay ran back the kickoff for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 26-13.

But another touchdown for the Springers, this one on a 49-yard run from Caron Ferguson, put the game effectively out of reach and gave them a 33-13 lead with about five minutes remaining.

And though Seay got a second touchdown on a reception from Miller, it was too late for Maury.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.