MATHEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Mathews High School won’t field a football team for the 2022 season due to a lack of players.

“We searched every avenue possible to find a path for a healthy season but ultimately our numbers were not there,” Athletic Director Josh Grein said in a statement on Facebook.

“We realize that this decision eliminates an opportunity for our student-athletes to compete … we will focus our attention during this school year on creating interest in the football program and doing everything in our power to resume football next fall at MHS.”

Grein says all players who came out for the team this year were notified on Tuesday, along with the teams that were supposed to play Mathews in 2022.

The Blue Devils went 0-9 in the 2021 season and haven’t had a winning season since 2011, when they went 10-2 overall.

They join Manassas Park High School in Virginia in recently canceling the 2022 season. Manassas also went winless last season.