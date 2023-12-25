CHARLOTTE, NC (WAVY) – We in the WAVY Sports office first saw Mark Williams as a 15-year-old at Norfolk Academy towering over his peers at nearly seven-feet tall.

He played his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida before heading off to Duke to play two years in college.

Selected 15th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2022, Williams is still growing as a young NBA player.

The WAVY Sports team was in Charlotte covering Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky but took a detour during the trip to catch up with Williams.