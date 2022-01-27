Longwood basketball enjoying great season, lead by two VB natives

FARMVILLE, Va. (Longwood Release) – In a season full of new horizons and firsts for Longwood men’s basketball, the Lancers will now host ESPNU on Thursday, Feb. 10.



ESPNU has picked the Longwood vs. USC Upstate men’s basketball game as its fourth Big South Wildcard broadcast of the season. The game will move from its originally scheduled date of Wednesday, Feb. 9 to Thursday, Feb. 10 and will tip at 7:00 p.m. inside Willett Hall.



This marks the first time that Longwood has hosted an ESPNU game in Willett Hall.



Longwood has been on a tear once conference play began in January as part of the best start to a season in the team’s NCAA Division I history. The Lancers are the lone remaining unbeaten team in the Big South, sporting a 6-0 conference record for the first time since joining the league. The team’s 14 wins are also tied for the most among all college basketball programs in the state of Virginia, and the Lancers have won seven straight games for the first time since the 2008-09 season.



Four players are averaging double digit points, with Justin Hill leading the way with 12.9 points per game. Isaiah Wilkins (12.4), Leslie Nkereuwem (11.0) and DeShaun Wade (10.0) also are in double figures. In four of Longwood’s last five conference contests, the Lancers have erased an eight-point deficit to come back and win, including a pair of times where they were down double digits after halftime in wins over Gardner-Webb and North Carolina A&T.



They will play host to a USC Upstate (8-11, 5-2) that has been lights out to start conference play, giving the Spartans their best start in the league since joining a few seasons ago.



The Big South ESPNU Wildcard series will feature six Thursday broadcasts during conference play this season. Games are selected 14 days in advance.